Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Tops $0.0324 on Major Exchanges

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $28.02 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00075061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.00296329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00091542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.15 or 0.00749833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00027836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00015531 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 863,738,000 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

