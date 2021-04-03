Tixl Market Cap Reaches $34.07 Million (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001053 BTC on exchanges. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $34.07 million and $1.66 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

