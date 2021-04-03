Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 136.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 329,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 223,972 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 176,494 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 802,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 95,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TR opened at $33.01 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $58.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of -0.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.87 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

