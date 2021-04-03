TopBuild Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $213.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $59.09 and a 52-week high of $224.89. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

