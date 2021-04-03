Total (EPA:FP) Given a €49.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.62 ($51.32).

EPA:FP opened at €39.10 ($46.00) on Tuesday. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.64.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

