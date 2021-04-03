Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.40

Shares of Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.40 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14.43 ($0.19). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 518,427 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.50 million and a PE ratio of -170.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12.

Get Trakm8 alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan Furber sold 109,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £15,317.12 ($20,011.92).

About Trakm8 (LON:TRAK)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trakm8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trakm8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.