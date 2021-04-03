TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Short Interest Update

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. 455,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

