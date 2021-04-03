Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as high as C$2.22. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 742,001 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on TCW. Cormark raised Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.30 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$553.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$102.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

