Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Price Target Increased to $2.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $1.90 to $2.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TLLYF stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Trilogy International Partners has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

