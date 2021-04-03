Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) PT Raised to C$2.25 at TD Securities

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE TRL opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. Trilogy International Partners has a 1 year low of C$0.83 and a 1 year high of C$1.90.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$220.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Trilogy International Partners will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

