Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Triterras alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRIT. Oppenheimer cut shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of Triterras stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46. Triterras has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.