TRON (TRX) Trading 57.7% Higher This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, TRON has traded 57.7% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $7.31 billion and approximately $9.05 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001328 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002662 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.