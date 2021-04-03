Truist Financial Corp Has $18.84 Million Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,414 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $18,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $95.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

