Truist Financial Corp Has $20.36 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,504 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.11% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $20,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,704,000 after buying an additional 477,237 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after acquiring an additional 353,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,528,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 186.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 112,063 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 111,535 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

