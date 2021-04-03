Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,897 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.41% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $23,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after buying an additional 1,587,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,329 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after purchasing an additional 591,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,925,000.

IJT stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.54 and a 200 day moving average of $117.06. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

