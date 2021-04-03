Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189,461 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $22,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $237,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 90,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $42.94.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

