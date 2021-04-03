Truist Financial Corp Sells 19,435 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,435 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $19,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,600,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,161,000 after buying an additional 50,781 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

VAR stock opened at $176.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.49. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.24 and a 52-week high of $176.95.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.06.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

