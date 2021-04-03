Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,237 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $19,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

VT opened at $98.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

