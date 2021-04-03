Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after buying an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $647,266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after buying an additional 110,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after buying an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

