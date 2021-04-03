Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.27).

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WVE. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $298.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 124,153 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

