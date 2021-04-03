Truist Securities Raises Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $95.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.87.

WGO stock opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,299 shares of company stock worth $5,256,109. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

