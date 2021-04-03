Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 2,230 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,242.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $83.63 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.