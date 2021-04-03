Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 15,274 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 237.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Sonic Automotive worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after acquiring an additional 72,042 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after acquiring an additional 358,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 139,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 248.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 290,062 shares during the period. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.9% in the third quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 322,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 139,111 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

