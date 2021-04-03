Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,132 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,569,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $68.28 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

