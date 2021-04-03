Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $787,000 in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.14% of Shoe Carnival as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $546,037.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,066 shares of company stock worth $2,560,840. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $60.44 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $852.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

