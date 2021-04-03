Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,652 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Allegion were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Allegion by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $127.75 on Friday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $82.20 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

