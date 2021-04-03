Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $858,000 Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,146.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,060,788.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,369 shares of company stock worth $2,930,319 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

