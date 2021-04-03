Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,949 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $4,698,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,269.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780 over the last three months. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

WMS opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $113.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.