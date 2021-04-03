Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 76,670 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,670 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 1,018,731 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 51,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.04.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

