Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $861,000 Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,164,000 after buying an additional 141,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after buying an additional 872,271 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

PACW opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.