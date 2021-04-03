Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,188,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 40,680,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,136.8 days.

Shares of TUWLF opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

