Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Short Interest Up 43.7% in March

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the February 28th total of 946,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,673,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,364,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000.

TRQ stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

