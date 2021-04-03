Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,043.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

