Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. Central Pacific Financial comprises about 1.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Central Pacific Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPF. Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $768.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

