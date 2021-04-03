Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 10,591 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,591 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $788,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $7,558,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 40.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSTG opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.