Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -75.94 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $2,264,485.56. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,758.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,185 shares of company stock worth $5,215,736 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.