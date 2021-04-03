Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $162,140.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.60. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.00 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

