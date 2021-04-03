Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 6,883 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 198,866 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $62.33. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.