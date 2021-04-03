Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $263,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $406.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.89 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

