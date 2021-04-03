Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.33.

TWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,293,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $359,176.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,816.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,406,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,699,000 after acquiring an additional 263,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.20. The company had a trading volume of 837,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,871. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day moving average is $126.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

