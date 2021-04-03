UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZRSEF. Citigroup cut Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Zur Rose Group stock opened at $370.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.37 and a 200-day moving average of $342.00. Zur Rose Group has a 52-week low of $363.80 and a 52-week high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

