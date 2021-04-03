uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) versus CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Head-To-Head Contrast

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) and CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get uniQure alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for uniQure and CV Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure 0 1 11 1 3.00 CV Sciences 0 4 1 0 2.20

uniQure currently has a consensus target price of $68.46, suggesting a potential upside of 100.71%. CV Sciences has a consensus target price of $0.69, suggesting a potential upside of 50.00%. Given uniQure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe uniQure is more favorable than CV Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of uniQure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of uniQure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of CV Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

uniQure has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV Sciences has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares uniQure and CV Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure $7.28 million 210.82 -$124.20 million ($3.11) -10.97 CV Sciences $53.70 million 0.91 -$16.61 million ($0.17) -2.71

CV Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than uniQure. uniQure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CV Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares uniQure and CV Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure -2,738.33% -59.64% -41.47% CV Sciences -68.90% -81.99% -42.70%

Summary

uniQure beats CV Sciences on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol Myers-Squibb Company; Gen-X; and Synpromics Limited. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods. It serves internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, master distributors, specialty retailers, and convenience stores, as well as food, drug, and mass merchandise retailers. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing and commercializing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. Its products product candidates are based on proprietary formulations, processes, and technology. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.