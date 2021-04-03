United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMLF. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $557,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $53.92.

