United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDT. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 495,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 31,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 49,546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 168,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 162,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 37,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDT stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $31.77.

