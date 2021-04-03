United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $115.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.04. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

