United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 570 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,593,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $151.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.50. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.