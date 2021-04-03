UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.76 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $2.76 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00003438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.99 or 0.00356750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000830 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002313 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

