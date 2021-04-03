Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.85 and last traded at $36.02. Approximately 16,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,701,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.00, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 157.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 217.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 227,835 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 367.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 126,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

