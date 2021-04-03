Valor Token (VALOR) Price Reaches $1.43 on Major Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00002390 BTC on popular exchanges. Valor Token has a total market cap of $28.60 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 129.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.01 or 0.00683017 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00070775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028191 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.