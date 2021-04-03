Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $94,885,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 846.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 656.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $178.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.26. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.36 and a 1 year high of $181.39.

